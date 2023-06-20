Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Police searching for tiger find alligator instead in Old Town raid – New video coming from the August 2022 raid of an Albuquerque home after tips of a tiger cub being inside. The footage showed a home near Old Town in Albuquerque, surrounded by multiple departments. The raid from August of 2022 did not lead to a tiger cub, but along with an alligator, officers found 40 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of heroin in the attic, and at least 12 guns with loads of ammunition. The homeowner, Carlos Giddings, claimed he only had the alligator for a few days. Giddings was arrested two weeks after this raid for charges including drug trafficking with intent to distribute. He was later released by a judge until trial.

[2] Santa Fe police: Deadly shooting suspect unaccounted for, may be fleeing the country – Santa Fe police were called out to a home in the 4300 block of Camino Alhambra at around 3:51 a.m. Monday for reports of people being shot. The caller said her mom was shot and another person was dead. The 56-year-old woman who was shot was transported to a local hospital, treated, and released. Police issued a warrant for Francisco Javier Grado-Flores, 29, of Santa Fe. The arrest warrant is for murder and tampering with evidence, and officials believe he may be heading to Mexico. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.

[3] Breezy and hot temperatures around New Mexico – Tuesday is going to be another very hot day, with upper 80s, 90s and 100s across New Mexico. Skies will stay cloudier keeping temperatures only one to two degrees cooler than Monday. Winds will pick up again out of the southwest, gusting around 25 to 35 for most of the state, except east of the central mountain chain and Sangre de Cristo, where gusts up to 40 mph will be possible

[4] Taos considers new proposal to bring plastic bags back to area – Single-use plastic bags could soon return to the town of Taos. In 2020, Taos passed an ordinance that banned plastic bags, plastic straws, and other single-use products. Taos Town Council is looking to make some changes to the ordinance. The proposal would allow the traditional thin plastic bags once again. However, it would require businesses to charge customers at least 10 cents per bag. The ordinance would also roll back a ban on plastic straws, which the town determined was a violation of ADA requirements. City officials are still working on the proposal and plan to present a new draft within a few weeks.

[5] Angel Fire having northern New Mexico’s first drone show on 4th of July – Along with this year’s 4th of July festivities at the Angel Fire Resort, northern New Mexico’s first-ever drone light show will be making its debut. This will be in lieu of a fireworks show. Officials say that, even though the area has received one of the wettest springs on record, the drone show was decided by the resort and the Village of Angel Fire months ago to provide a safer light display. There will be a drone show viewing party that starts at 7:00 p.m. at Frontier Park. People will be allowed to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The drone show is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.