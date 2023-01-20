Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In a news release sent out Thursday morning, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis announced that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will each face two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The District Attorney also announced Thursday that the film’s assistant director, David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

[2] ‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business fed up with trespassers – An Albuquerque business owner is fed up with the constant issues including things like trespassing and vandalism at their store. The owner of Culligan’s Bottled Water says the problems started five years ago and the issues are becoming an almost daily occurrence and the city is not addressing the problems. Last Thursday, the business was broken into with someone smashing through the front door. They got away with only $8 in change, but left behind more than $13,000 in damage. The owner says he has reported the problems to the city six times since the beginning of the year, but has gotten no response.

[3] Another winter storm heads into New Mexico – Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect for northern New Mexico. The snow will arrive in the Four Corners during the later part of the morning commute. Snow and rain will spread eastward throughout the day, arriving in central NM by the early afternoon, and into northeast NM by the mid-afternoon and early evening. Heaviest snow will fall in the mountains.

[4] New Mexico lawmakers look to repeal the ban on rent control legislation – Lawmakers are pushing to allow cities to enact their own laws when it comes to rent control. Democrat State Senator Linda Lopez says the pandemic showed how people on limited income incomes struggle with rising rent. Senate Bill 99 would get rid of the current rent control ban and let local governments decide for themselves. Lopez says she has also heard from people opposed to the idea, mostly landlords worried about their business.

[5] Albuquerque police increase horse mounted patrols in downtown area – Looking to do more downtown, Albuquerque police want to up their presence with mounted patrols. The mounted patrol includes more than 12 horses. Police say the mounted patrols will be out more often to serve as a deterrent and help with outreach. Officials say the mounted patrol unit is working to have a presence downtown at least twice a week.