Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque police investigating 100th homicide; officials foresee more murders than 2021: Officials are investigating the 100th homicide of the year. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced the news Sunday. The APD alleged an argument followed by a stabbing was reported near Kathryn Avenue Southeast and Madeira Drive Southeast. A person was found dead. The Homicide Unit is investigating, and officials said they have a suspect in custody. As this is the 100th homicide of the year, APD suspects the city will surpass 2021’s homicide record.

[2] Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office trying to tackle crime with proactive approach: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office working on crime issues with a new approach; the “GRIP” program was created to do just that. GRIP stands for ‘gang recognition intelligence patrol.’ GRIP allows them to build connections with community members and business owners and learn what crimes are taking place in a certain area and by who. They say a lot of the crimes are gang-related.

[3] Mountain storms, cool-down Monday: Showers and thunderstorms are moving southwest through Dona Ana County Monday morning. The rest of the state is dry and mostly clear, with chilly temperatures up north. High temperatures will be around two to ten degrees cooler than Sunday in some of central western and southern New Mexico today, thanks to the cold front that started moving in Sunday morning. The southeast plains will see the most noticeable cooldown.

[4] Aki Matsuri Festival returns: The Aki Matsuri Festival was back in Albuquerque to celebrate all the things Japanese culture has to offer. The event was put on by the New Mexico Japanese American Citizens League. It features live musical performances, art, food, cultural exhibits, dancing, and martial arts exhibitions. While the fall festival has been held for several decades, organizers said it has become more popular over the last several years.

[5] Bandelier National Monument holding clean-up event: The Bandelier National Monument is holding a wilderness clean-up day on September 26 in honor of National Public Lands Day. A release stated staff and volunteers will be asked to meet at Ponderosa Campground at 7 a.m. The clean-up will focus on a 4-mile roundtrip hike to remove old research equipment and debris from the backcountry and wild.