Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque debate over appointed air quality board continues with mayor’s veto – Albuquerque and Bernalillo County rely on an appointed board to set regulations on air quality. The board received criticism in recent debates over clean car rules and a proposed rule to boost regulation on polluting businesses. City Council backed the idea, but the Albuquerque mayor has pushed back. The mayor has vetoed the bill to change the Air Board as well as a resolution to put the existing Air Board on pause until next year.

[2] APD: Police cadet killed in apparent murder-suicide – The Albuquerque Police Department is saying the deaths of two people Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque apartment appears to be a murder-suicide. APD has identified one of the victims as 32-year-old Taylor Hagan, who was currently a cadet in the APD police academy. Police say Hagan was fatally shot by her husband, Briton Hagan, who then shot himself.

[3] Quiet Thanksgiving ahead of Fall storm – The morning is cold across the state, so bundle up for any Turkey Trots you plan to attend. Temperatures will be seasonably warm today, climbing back into the 50s and 60s. Skies will start sunny this morning before cloud cover increases throughout the day. There will be no travel issues within New Mexico or surrounding states today.

[4] NM Supreme Court sets date to hear arguments over governor’s public health order – The New Mexico Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over when the governor has the authority to issue public health orders. The petition comes from those raising second-amendment challenges over Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s declaration of a public health emergency to restrict the carrying of guns in certain places.

[5] Ski season arrives in New Mexico – Ski season is finally here in New Mexico. Ski Santa Fe opens today and has changed its ticketing system to reduce long lines. Purgatory says its snow machines have been running since the end of October and have produced more than two feet of snow. Taos Ski Resort also opens today and will be unveiling a new lift that has been under construction since last year. Sipapu is open and ready to go with a new run and upgraded lodging.