KRQE Newsfeed: Air quality, Vaccine requirement, Max capacity animal shelter, Restaurant reopening

[1] Albuquerque air quality health alert could see extension – Bernalillo County officials have issued a health alert through Monday, August 9. It is set to expire at noon. The smoke is coming from the California wildfires. Albuquerque is in the red level, meaning these conditions are unhealthy for everyone and not just people with respiratory conditions. Officials are asking people to stay indoors and avoid any difficult activities. The dense smoke and haze can cause a scratchy throat but experts say they expect conditions to improve over the next few hours.

[2] Albuquerque bar and music venue implements vaccine policy for concerts – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, a popular downtown bar and music venue are now requiring people to either show proof they’re vaccinated or a negative COVID test. Sister is one of the only local businesses KRQE News 13 knows of that has implemented this type of policy. The owner says the rule will only apply during their concerts. Jesus Zamora the owner of Sister says they just started the new policy over the weekend to keep the music in the business model alive and to keep people safe. For concerts, his staff will be at the door requiring customers to show a vaccination card, a photo of the vaccination card, or a negative test taken less than 48 hours before the show.

[3] Unhealthy air quality Monday morning, more rain arrives this week – Monday morning is very smoky across the northern half of New Mexico. Air quality is unhealthy for everyone in Albuquerque. It’s also unhealthy for sensitive groups in parts of the northern mountains in Santa Fe and most of northern New Mexico. The air quality is good to moderate in southern New Mexico. The haze will start to lighten this afternoon, and Tuesday will be much clearer thanks to southerly winds that will push most of the smoke out of the state.

[4] Dogs and their puppies found abandoned outside Santa Fe Animal Shelter – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is at max capacity. They’ve also found abandoned dogs outside their front gates. In two cases, the dogs either had puppies with them or were days away from giving birth. The shelter is now responsible for 17 new animals on top of an already full workload. They believe these animals were abandoned because the owners couldn’t afford the puppies. The shelter says there is no reason to abandon animals outside their gates, they will still take in surrenders if it’s an emergency.

[5] Downtown restaurant set to reopen after 2020 fire – After a fire and then the pandemic, a downtown restaurant is set to reopen. Papa Franks, a small breakfast and lunch spot is officially reopening after a tough 2020. The restaurant caught fire in June of 2020. Since then, the owners have been working to rebuild the restaurant.