Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on Air Quality Control Board resolution – City council will have a chance to override a veto from Mayor Keller on a proposal that would change the current air quality control board. The board has final say over air quality rules, if council votes to override the veto, the proposal would replace the current board with a new one and give council veto power over that board. The proposal would require one engineer, one physician, a person involved in higher education focused on air pollution and someone who has experience in air quality permit compliance to be on the board.

[2] Man charged with rapes facing new allegations – A former Bernalillo County Firefighter facing allegations of rape and promoting prostitution will learn if he will remain behind bars until his trial. In 2012 Celso Montano was charged with raping four women, but pleaded down to just one misdemeanor charge. In 2019 and 2020 he was accused of rape, but the two cases were dismissed. Now in a new investigation, Montano is accused of raping at least three more women, who BCSO says all identify as sex workers.

[3] Unseasonably warm week around New Mexico – Monday will be a quiet day, with high clouds pushing across the state and warming temperatures. Temperatures will be near-normal today, and much above average through Thursday. The eastern plains will even see near-record warm temperatures by Thursday. A cold front will arrive Friday, dropping temperatures back below normal for the weekend.

[4] Santa Fe Animal Shelter helps three dogs needing critical care – Three dogs are on the mend at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. Shelter workers say a 12-week-old puppy was brought in and had been shot. While rushing to save the puppy’s life, two more dogs showed up, also in need of help. As of Sunday, all three dogs are recovering from surgery. The shelter says any donations or volunteer help would be appreciated.

[5] BCSO, Ice Wolves collect emotional support teddy bears – After a successful teddy bear toss over the weekend, BCSO and the New Mexico Ice Wolves plan to host another one before the holiday season is over. Fans were asked to bring teddy bears to the game to throw out on the ice, the donated toys will be used as emotional support items for kids in troubled situations. The next teddy bear toss will be December 15.