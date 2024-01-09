Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Security footage shows gun discharge and injure man at Duran’s Central Pharmacy – Police are looking for a man they believe may be responsible for an accidental shooting at Duran’s on Central. According to the police report, a man was eating at a table with another man when he was hit by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Security camera footage showed a man attempting to put his phone in his pocket when the gun fired. The victim was sitting right behind the suspect, he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect reportedly picked something off the floor and put it in his pocket before he walked out the front door of Duran’s. The suspect was described by a witness as a six-foot-tall, heavy-set man who was wearing a black hoodie.

[2] NM Supreme Court hears arguments over governor’s controversial health orders – The New Mexico Supreme Court is considering whether the governor overstepped her authority when she issued public health orders banning guns in parks and playgrounds in Bernalillo County. Monday, justices heard arguments over the petition’s brought by the NRA, the Republican Party of New Mexico and others. They argued in part, this is not how lawmakers intended that emergency power be used. The governor’s attorney argued she was within her rights to use the emergency statute. The justices left off Monday saying they would put out their decision “as time permits.”

[3] Frigid Tuesday morning and cold day to follow – Tuesday morning is frigid, with temperatures in the single digits, teens and twenties. Temperatures will stay cold all day, with highs near freezing again in northern and central NM. Winds will stay breezy from the west at 15 to 25 mph today. Even higher winds are expected in the central highlands and east plains. Winds will stay breezy on Wednesday as well, and temperatures will warm up, but stay cooler than normal.

[4] New numbers reveal “Oppenheimer” impact on Los Alamos tourism – During filming, it was expected the blockbuster film about the Manhattan Project, “Oppenheimer,” was going to bring a lot of attention to Los Alamos. The Los Alamos Historical Society says the town is seeing record tourism after being highlighted in the film. The historical society says they saw 35,000 visitors this past year, compared to the average 22,000. The Bradbury Science Museum says it say a 50% increase in visitors.

[5] NM up next for 11-year-old on quest to perform National Anthem in all 50 states – Sabrina Patel, an 11-year-old violinist from North Carolina, wants to perform the national anthem at a sporting event in all 50 states. So far, she’s checked 17 states off of her list. Now she will add New Mexico to the list when she performs at the UNM women’s basketball game Wednesday against Utah State.