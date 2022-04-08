Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Police interviews released in shooting death of 2-year-old Rio Rancho boy – New details in the tragic shooting death of a toddler in Rio Rancho are emerging after the attorney general’s office releases public records of the case. According to the report, on December 8, Courtney and Santa Fe Police Officer Jonathan found their two year old son, Lincoln in the kitchen unconscious and surrounded by blood. They called 9-1-1 and Courtney told police she say her husband’s personal gun on the counter and put it away, but still didn’t think her son had been shot. Police found a shell casing and projectile next to the child. The parents told police they just had a newborn and were still sleeping while their two other kids, a four year old and two year old Lincoln got up to play. Soon after they heard a loud noise and ran downstairs. No one has been charged in the case.

[2] Couple shot by gunman suing NMSP, claim they weren’t properly warned – A New Mexico couple shot while driving along I-25 back in April 2020 is suing New Mexico State Police. Pat and Jennifer Martinez were hit by gunfire between Santo Domingo and San Felipe Pueblo. Reports show that they were two of the 19 shooting victims along that stretch over three months. The couple said police should have done a better job protecting the public from a gunman who was targeting drivers in the area. Police eventually arrested 37-year-old Byron Rosetta, described as a mentally ill veteran with a meth addiction.

[3] Brief break from wind ahead of windier and warmer weekend – Friday morning is quiet and cool. Temperatures will warm up a few degrees, with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Skies will be sunny, and the winds will finally be calm! Friday will be our calmest day of the week, with variable winds at 5-15 mph. Westerly winds will pick back up Saturday to around 15-35 mph, and on Sunday some spots will see gusts at 30-45 mph. A fire weather watch will be in effect for Saturday, due to the gusty wind, low relative humidity and unseasonably warm temperatures

[4] Wildfires are starting to pop up around New Mexico – A surge of wildfires are starting to pop up and at least two of them started as prescribed burns. Midway Fire and Rescue in Chaves county say the overflow fire was started as a prescribed burn, but got out of control and has now burned more than 100 acres. Crews in the Santa Fe National Forest are battling the Hermits Peak Fire. This prescribed burn north of Las Vegas also got out of control and has burned more than 150 acres.

[5] PetSmart hosts free Easter photos with your pet event – You and your favorite furry friend can get a free Easter photo. Saturday, PetSmart owners can take their pets in and get a free photo. The event starts Saturday at noon. PetSmart recommends getting your pet ready for photos by grooming them, playing with them or bringing their favorite toy or treat.