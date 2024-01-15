Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Four people linked to 3-year-old’s death, Albuquerque police say – Four people have been arrested for the death of a 3-year-old girl. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said Kerri Anne Santos, 33, brought her three children to the University of New Mexico Hospital just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. One of the children, a 3-year-old girl, was wrapped in a blanket. Santos stated the girl fell off a toilet and was injured before she went to the hospital. Staff determined the young girl was dead. Officials noticed bruises on the child and pressure marks on her ankles. The Crimes Against Children detectives started to investigate after this discovery.

[2] 1 dead in suspected race crash on Coors Boulevard – An overnight crash on Coors Boulevard killed one person, Albuquerque Police Department (APD) stated. Police reported two vehicles were suspected of racing north on Coors Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. When one of the vehicles crashed, the driver was ejected and killed. The crash was reported at Coors Boulevard and Hanover Road, and witnesses said the vehicle was racing another. APD believes the vehicle that crashed lost control before hitting the outside of a building. Other occupants were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

[3] Staying cold to start the week – Monday morning is quiet and cold. Temperatures are frigid in eastern New Mexico, in the single digits, but feeling like the negatives in the northeast highlands due to breezes. Tuesday will be a cooler day statewide, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to rise to warmer than normal across New Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday. The week will be dry for most.

[4] Albuquerque family prepping for 8-month-old’s second heart surgery – One Albuquerque family is holding their breath as their nearly 8-month-old baby is just days away from her second heart surgery. Sterling Rael, a miracle to her parents, Jon and Alysha, was diagnosed with congenital heart disease when she was born. Sterling had her first open heart surgery at 3 months old; now, at nearly 8 months, she’s days away from her second. The community has designed shirts for supporters to wear to raise money for the surgery.

[5] Canteen Brewhouse hosts fundraising running series – A local brewery kicked off the first event in its Six Pack Running Series on Sunday. Canteen Brewhouse, in partnership with Heart and Sole Sports, hosted its first of six runs benefitting local organizations. The funds raised on Sunday went toward Running 505, a program promoting youth wellness in young students throughout the city.