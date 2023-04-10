Monday Top Stories

Monday Five Facts

[1] Funding for Albuquerque ghost cart program under review – An Albuqueruqe City Council committee will review a proposed budget that would fund a program that would dispose of abandoned shopping carts. Last month, the Solid Waste Management Department reported they had collected more than 1,885 carts. The resolution is proposing $200,000 to fund the project. The city says it’s a problem that needs to be addressed.

[2] 1 injured in Albuquerque hot air balloon landing – One person is recovering after a hot air balloon crashed in northeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque police say the balloon got caught in a dust devil Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m. Police say one man suffered minor injuries from the crash.

[3] Warm, mostly sunny across New Mexico Monday – Monday morning is milder, with most temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s. The northwest corner of the state is still chilly in the 20s and 30s, so be sure to wear warmer layers. Today will be warmer, calm, and mostly sunny. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s statewide. Showers are ending in Lea County early this morning, and some clouds may pop up in this area again during the afternoon, with the chance to produce an isolated shower. The rest of the state will stay dry and clear.

[4] CABQ offering sign-on bonus for lifeguards, adjusting hours – Summer is right around the corner, but the city of Albuquerque pools may not be able to open because of a shortage of lifeguards. The city says they usually open all outdoor pools at the beginning of May. However, due to understaffing, they will only open some pools over Memorial Day weekend. The city says they need 100 lifeguards to open up every pool this summer.

[5] Dancers raise money for UNM Children’s Hospital – There is still time to donate to the University of New Mexico’s annual LoboThon. The event, has raided thousands of dollars for the hospital over the years. People danced throughout the day helping raise money for kids who go to the hospital. As of midday Sunday, the group said they raised over $47,000.