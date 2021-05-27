KRQE Newsfeed: A mother remembered, Latest run-in, Hot day, Board suspended, Getting creative

Thursday’s Top Stories

[1] Albuquerque mother of four killed in suspected DWI crash while driving to work A candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday night for a mother of four on her way to work was killed by a drunk driver according to police. The family of Janell Katesigwa says she was struck at Tower and Unser. According to police, the other driver told officers she had a few shots then became unresponsive. A GoFundMe account is set up to help with funeral expenses. Police say charges are pending for the unnamed suspected drunk driver.

[2] Man connected to deadly hit-and-run arrested again in new police chase An Albuquerque man’s latest run-in with police shows him crashing into a truck after being chased by an officer. Juan Ramirez was arrested after the crash about two weeks ago. He has a long criminal history of car theft, burglary, and drug use. Ramirez served two years in jail for stealing a truck and is suspected of hitting and killing 15-year-old Manny Tapia while was walking home. Police have not been able to prove Ramirez was behind the wheel when Tapia was hit.

[3] Mostly sunny Thursday as northeast has chance for showers This morning is chilly in the northwest part of the state and southern Colorado, but very mild for eastern and southern New Mexico. Cloud cover has trapped the heat in the east and south, but skies have stayed dry. Clouds will move east throughout the morning, with a few sprinkles possible in southeast New Mexico today. The northern high terrain can expect showers and weak thunderstorms to pop up around 3 p.m., moving eastward. The northeast highlands may see some showers and storms by the evening. The Metro, Rio Grande Valley, and west will stay dry and mostly sunny today. Winds will be generally light, out of the west up to around 15-20 mph.

[4] Attempted extortion, bribery alleged against Los Lunas school board The state has suspended the entire Los Lunas School Board. The Public Education Department has not publicized specific allegations against particular board members, but in a release, they allege board members committed violations like demanding family members be hired and falsifying information about financial misconduct. The PED first put the board on notice back in November and gave training in January and March about the rules but they say the board members kept breaking the law.

[5] New Mexico farmer gets creative with chile crop as state suffers from drought As New Mexico suffers from a drought, farmers are being forced to get creative in order to get a successful crop. For chile farmer Glen Duggins, a little less than half of his crop was transplanted because of a lack of water. With the help of a competitor, his seeds were sent to Arizona to be sprouted and then planted back in New Mexico. Even though it spent some time out of state, it’s still authentic New Mexico chile. They say transplanting is more expensive at first but ends up saving thousands of dollars in water and labor.