Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Sixty-Six Fire – Crews are still keeping a close eye on the 66 fire, which sparked late Thursday and forced some residents to leave their homes. The fire sparked late Thursday afternoon and burned on both sides of I-40 in Carnuel. At last check it burned an estimated 30 acres and is 0% contained. Firefighters say they were able to stop the forward movement to the south of Route 66. As of this morning I-40 is open in both directions. Route 66 is closed at Carnuel near the area of the fire. All evacuations have been lifted.

[2] Black Fire update – One state lawmaker is calling for more help from the governor to help ranchers affected by the Black Fire in the Gila National Forest. State Senator Crystal Diamond says declaring a disaster would free up federal dollars to help those ranchers. The nearly 322,000 acre fire has not threatened many homes, but it has displaced cattle operations, putting a burden on ranchers. Diamond also wants the region to be ready for flooding when the monsoon rains start.

[3] Stormy weekend for much of New Mexico – A few showers and storms are making their way through southeast New Mexico, mostly in Eddy and Chaves counties Friday morning. These are bringing heavy downpours, thunder and lightning. These will dissipate and scattered storms will pop up this afternoon and evening in the high terrain of the central mountain chain and west mountains. Storms will move south to north Friday and Saturday, and storms will move northeast on Sunday. We will see daily chances for storms in the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley through the middle of next week.

[4] City councilor speaks with angry crowd about sanctioned homeless camps – One city councilor is trying to squash rumors about a homeless camp near a northeast Albuquerque park. Thursday nights meeting got heated, it was originally supposed to focus on theft and crime near the Whole Foods on Wyoming; instead councilor Brook Bassan faced a large crowd that was angry over her support for designated homeless camps. Bassan says rumors that one of the so-called “safe outdoor spaces” would be located near North Domingo Baca Park, are just not true. Bassan promises to set up a meeting with residents to answer all questions about the designated camps.

[5] 2022 UFO Festival to debut UFO Walk of Fame – Two key players in Roswell’s UFO legacy will be the first inductees into the UFO Walk of Fame. The walk is set to make its debut at this year’s UFO Festival. One of the first honorees is the late Stanton Friedman. He was a nuclear physicist and ufologist who investigated the 1947 crash. The other is the late Air Force Officer Jesse Marcel Senior. He was on the team that took custody of the crash debris. Family members of both men will be in attendance. The UFO Festival runs July 1 -3.