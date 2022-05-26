Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting – There is a growing memorial of crosses outside of Robb Elementary School. As of this morning, all victims have been identified. All of the victims were in the same classroom when the gunman barricaded himself inside and began shooting at the children and teachers, according to officials.

[2] Who are the victims of the Texas school massacre? – Among those killed at Robb Elementary in Texas were two fourth grade teachers who were gunned down in front of their students. Eva Mireles was the first identified. Her daughter and past students posted on Twitter; describing her as a hard worker, funny and dedicated teacher. The other teacher, Irma Garcia, taught at the school for 23 years, she leaves behind four children. Both are being called heroes after reports that both teachers were seen trying to shield students as the gunman entered the room and started shooting.

[3] Hotter and Calmer -Temperatures are cool this morning, ahead of a hotter day. A warming trend begins today, with temperatures climbing around 5-15 degrees from yesterday’s highs. Friday will be another 5-10 degrees hotter, and near record warm temperatures are in store for the the weekend. The wind is dying down today, and we will see west winds at 5-15 mph, and up to 20 mph in the mountains. The wind will pick up Friday, becoming windy again for the weekend. Fire danger increases for the weekend as well.

[4] Health alert issued for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County due to smoke – The Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert effective until 10 a.m. due to smoke from a fire in the bosque, near Coors and Montano. The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Winds quickly caused the fire to jump the river. Multiple agencies were on scene trying to control the fire. For a brief moment people near the bosque were evacuated, that evacuation notice was lifted a short time later.

[5] Albuquerque Convention Center fresco painting faces delays – A much anticipated artistic upgrade at the Albuquerque Convention Center is still in the works. But now, visitors will have an interactive exhibit walking them through the process. A Santa Fe native artist has been working on the elaborate 2,500 square food fresco since 2017. The long-delayed project is now expected to be done in 2025.