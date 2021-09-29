KRQE Newsfeed: UNM deadline, BernCo embezzlement, Dry and cool, Vaccine authorization, Boy swept away

Wednesday Top Stories

[1] Deadline looms for UNM students, staff to provide proof of vaccination – UNM students and staff are running out of time as the deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine is Thursday. Nearly 80 percent of students have confirmed they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccination. Fifteen hundred students have yet to submit their statue according to the UNM COVID dashboard. Starting Thursday, anyone who hasn’t submitted their vaccination status will have to go through regular COVID testing. Anyone who hasn’t complied by Nov. 5 will either be disenrolled as a UNM student for the spring semester. Medical or religious exemptions are accepted but they’ll need proper documentation.

[2] Bernalillo County employee accused of embezzlement – There’s a warrant out for the arrest of a Bernalillo County employee accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a nonprofit. Forty-nine-year-old Michelle Luna is accused of embezzling $48,000 from West Central Community Development Group. Court documents say Luna was the bookkeeper for the group and had access to their bank accounts and debit card. The money was meant to redevelop and beautify west Central, instead, she’s accused of spending it at restaurants, stores, even paying her mortgage.

[3] Nicer Wednesday, but heavy rain arrives Thursday – Wednesday morning is dry and cool across New Mexico. A few showers and thunderstorms are moving northeast through Colorado, bringing some rain to Cortez, and rain/mix to the Silverton area. Wednesday will be warmer and drier, with isolated showers and storms developing in the northern and western high terrain this afternoon. Storms will move northeast into the adjacent lower terrain by the late afternoon and evening, bringing a chance for showers to the Rio Grande Valley.

[4] Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorization for kids 5-11 may not come before November – Shots of the COVID-19 vaccine may not be able to go into the arms of younger children, at least for a few months. Pfizer says it has submitted research proving the effectiveness of its vaccine to the FDA. However, the process for approval means shots won’t be available for children ages five to eleven until mid-November. Meanwhile, Moderna continues to test their vaccine in children and expects results later this year.

[5] New Mexico boy swept away after heavy rainfall – The family of a young New Mexico boy is thanking first responders for saving his life. The boy’s dad, a farmhand says he, his wife, and the boy became stranded in the middle of a flooded road after recent rain near Capitan. The father got out and put the 6-year-old boy in the bed of the truck in an attempt to keep him safe. But the truck ended up getting swept down an arroyo. Lincoln County and Chavez County first responders rushed in to save him.