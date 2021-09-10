KRQE Newsfeed: Vaccine mandate, Civil Guard sues, Heat stays, Recovery grant, State fair first day

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans – Employers are navigating through what is now President Biden’s latest stance on getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. The president’s action plan now mandates that private-sector companies with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus every week. Employees at health facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid money will have to be fully vaccinated, and all federal and contract workers must get their shots or face losing their jobs. The president is also urging schools to set up regular testing for staff and students as cases among children and teenagers continue to rise.

[2] NM Civil Guard sues city over Juan de Oñate protests – The New Mexico Civil Guard militia group that showed up to the Don Juan de Onate protest in Albuquerque last year with guns is suing the city. They claim that they were targeted that night by law enforcement alleging that the city was aware that the civil guard was going to be there that night. But members claim they did nothing wrong and were detained anyway. The Bernalillo County District Attorney has previously said that the members had a right to be at the protest and bear arms, but did not have the right to intervene as enforcers of the law.

[3] Heat stays for the weekend, with a few mountain showers – It’s a quiet and mostly mild morning across the state. The sun will come up on hazy skies, and haze will be noticeable through at least Saturday, with some potential clearing on Sunday. The weekend will be mostly dry and hot. Temperatures will break or tie records later Friday, Saturday and Sunday for some.

[4] Local small business owner looks for ways to make it through the year – After months of closed doors and restriction, small businesses took a big hit in New Mexico. Painted Lady Bed and Brew owner Jesse Herron says he has seen some improvement this year. The cheeky new take on a bed and breakfast keeps things small, meaning contact and big groups aren’t a big worry. With a return to restrictions uncertain, Herron went to the city for help getting a $10,000 small business entrepreneurial recovery grant. The city will start distributing the grant money on Friday to help hundreds of local small businesses that applied.

[5] First day of New Mexico State Fair draws small crowd – This year’s state fair is off to a great start. This is the first state fair since before the start of the pandemic. Those who showed up for the opening day were treated to short lines at rides and vendors. A full slate of concerts, art, and entertainment is slated for Friday. As a reminder, this year, fairgoers are required to show proof of a COVID vaccine for entry. The fair runs through Sept. 19.