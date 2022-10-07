ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is day seven of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. The pilots briefing takes place at 6 a.m. Friday morning. Pilots and officials will meet to discuss the weather and determine if balloons are safe to go up.

Officials will raise the green flag, yellow flag or red flag depending on conditions. After Thursday night’s Glowdeo was cancelled, visitors hope Friday’s weather will allow for all scheduled events to take place. KRQE news 13 will update with more information after Thursday morning’s pilot briefing.

Planned events for Thursday are listed below: