Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Recalls
Space News
Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
Warmer weather builds into the weekend
Video
New Mexico sees wind gusts, sunny skies heading into the weekend
Video
Mark’s Thursday night forecast
Video
New Mexico sees cooler weather Thursday
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2020 Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game: NFL
Denver Broncos
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Charlisse Leger-Walker leads Wash St over No. 5 UCLA 67-63
Top Stories
NL Cy Young winner Bauer joins World Series champion Dodgers
Top Stories
Chiefs, Bucs relatively healthy heading into Super Bowl
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
Brewers shore up infield by adding ex-Cards 2B Kolten Wong
Brady, improved defense keys to Bucs winning Super Bowl
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
Black History Month
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Newsfeed
Bernalillo County provides mental health resources to frontline healthcare workers
Video
NMBLC commemorates 10 years of artistic, cultural celebrations with 2021 New Mexico Black History Festival
Video
Alzheimer’s Association explains Tony Bennett sharing diagnosis raises awareness, encourages conversations
Video
Plan your next socially-distanced outdoor adventure in Las Cruces
Video
Raise awareness for cardiovascular disease in women during National Wear Red Day
Video
More Newsfeed Headlines
Teachers can nominate students for 2021 Tech Trek Camp
Video
African safari, stunning jewelry, art pieces among items available during virtual Sweetheart Auction
Video
‘Get the Shot’ campaign aims to educate, inform public of COVID-19 vaccine process
Video
Explora to offer virtual birthday parties; registration now open for semester programs
Video
Find opportunities in Albuquerque during virtual 2021 Youth Job & Volunteer Fair
Video
Robertson High class allows students to explore different countries, cultures
Video
City of Albuquerque now hiring lifeguards, staff
Video
NMDOH provides breakdown of COVID-19 vaccinations: Who can get it and how to register
Video
Craft fossils and explore stones, landscapes during Nuclear History Museum’s Presidents’ Day camp
Video
YDI offers youth programming, job training assistance, and family development services
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
NMSP: Officer killed while assisting with homeland security investigation
Video
Target in Uptown Albuquerque to reopen Friday
Video
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 176,793 Positive Cases
APD officers rescue elderly man stranded in own home
Report: Thousands of evictions possible in Santa Fe
Video
Forest Service looking to hire about 50 people for wildland forest positions
Video
How Super Bowl squares work
Warmer weather builds into the weekend
Video
Don't Miss
Community driven: Native-led organizations create COVID-19 resource map
Video
Building community: Group holds virtual events in honor of Black History Month
Video
160 bunnies rescued from hoarding situation in Bernalillo County
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Protest ahead of APS meeting to address re-entry plan
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES