ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) - White Sands National Monument brought in a lot of money to New Mexico.

A National Park Service report shows White Sands had more than 600,000 visitors last year, bringing in $32 million. Altogether, it generated $37 million for the economy.

The impressive number even comes after the government shutdown began on Dec. 22, 2018. Back in 2017, White Sands brought in $35 million.