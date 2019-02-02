Video game developer expected to bring new jobs to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - A video game developer is coming to New Mexico and bringing new jobs.

The state announced Ganymede Games plans to invest more than $1.3 million in building and infrastructure improvements to their headquarters in Las Cruces.

The company says it will offer career opportunities for local developers, artists and writers, creating up to 51 jobs in the next five years.

New Mexico will invest up to $250,000 in economic incentives to bring Ganymede here.