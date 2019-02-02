News Briefs

Video game developer expected to bring new jobs to Las Cruces

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 08:56 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 09:50 PM MST

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - A video game developer is coming to New Mexico and bringing new jobs. 

The state announced Ganymede Games plans to invest more than $1.3 million in building and infrastructure improvements to their headquarters in Las Cruces. 

The company says it will offer career opportunities for local developers, artists and writers, creating up to 51 jobs in the next five years. 

New Mexico will invest up to $250,000 in economic incentives to bring Ganymede here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment