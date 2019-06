Summer is the time for travel, and New Mexico is being called one of the best places to take a road trip.

USA Today created a list of the top 10 road trips you need to take this summer. New Mexico was mentioned three times for its scenic views and history.

On the list, the Turquoise Trail between Santa Fe and Albuquerque; the High Road to Taos, which is the 56-mile stretch between Taos and Santa Fe; and of course, Route 66.