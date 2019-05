SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The U.S. Census Bureau will pay a visit to New Mexico this, all in an effort to ensure accurate counting for the upcoming 2020 census.

U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich will meet with census head Steven Dillingham. State officials say an inaccurate count could mean a big loss in federal funding. Dillingham will tour border communities before heading to Albuquerque.