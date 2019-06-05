UNM students take part in refugee well-being project

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A class at the University of New Mexico is helping students and refugees learn from each other.

During the first three months of the refugee well-being class, undergraduate students learn about cross-cultural communications, teaching English as a second language and social inequality. Students are then partnered with refugee families to help them reach a goal like speaking better English, doing well in school, or finding a job.

Refugees also teach the students about their culture, language, and customs. The next course begins in August.