UNM students take part in refugee well-being project

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:40 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A class at the University of New Mexico is helping students and refugees learn from each other. 

During the first three months of the refugee well-being class, undergraduate students learn about cross-cultural communications, teaching English as a second language and social inequality. Students are then partnered with refugee families to help them reach a goal like speaking better English, doing well in school, or finding a job. 

Refugees also teach the students about their culture, language, and customs. The next course begins in August. 

