UNM students take part in refugee well-being project

A class at the University of New Mexico is helping students and refugees learn from each other.

During the first three months of the refugee well-being class, undergraduate students learn about cross-cultural communications, teaching English as a second language and social inequality. Students are then partnered with refugee families to help them reach a goal like speaking better English, doing well in school, or finding a job.

Refugees also teach the students about their culture, language, and customs. The next course begins in August.