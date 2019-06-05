News Briefs

UNM ramps up construction projects over the summer

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:25 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Major improvements are coming to the University of New Mexico.

With the spring semester now over, the university has ramped up work on several construction projects, including the Physics and Astronomy Building and Johnson Center. Crews will also be improving streets, sidewalks, parking lots, and landscaping. 

Most work is expected to be complete by the start of the fall semester. UNM says this is the most work it's spent on construction projects in quite some time.

 

