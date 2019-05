ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, and the Department of Transportation are encouraging New Mexicans not to drink and drive during ABQ Beer Week by offering free Uber rides.

The offer runs Tuesday-Sunday as breweries host events around the Metro.

The first 1,000 customers to use the promo code "ABQ Beer Week 19" will get a ride credit of up to $10.