Multiple investigations are underway after two people died near the border.

Sunday night, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office found a 26-year-old man unresponsive near the border at Sunland Park.

Then, Monday morning, authorities say a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy in U.S. custody was found dead in Weslaco, Texas. It marks the fifth Guatemalan child to die while in custody in the last few months.

The cause of both deaths is unknown.