Two mountain climbers have accomplished a rare feat—scaling every peak of the Organ Mountains.

Jonathan Tylka and Kevin Boyko began their trek up the 30 peaks east of Las Cruces on May 3. On the first day, they scaled Organ Needle in about two and a half hours.

Over the next 38 hours, they reached the top of each other peak without stopping or even sleeping. It’s believed Tylka and Boyko are the first people to complete the task.