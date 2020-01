Tuesday, Jan. 8, is the last day to register to vote if you want to vote in next month’s Albuquerque Public Schools bond election.

Voters are being asked to check “yes” or “no” on a bond mill levy package that would help pay for more than $1 billion in school improvements over the next six years.

If approved, property taxes would increase 4.7 percent.

The election is an “all-mail ballot” election.

Ballots must be received by Feb. 5.