Testing at Beaverhead Administrative Site deemed not potable

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say that after performing tests, officials discovered the water at Beaverhead Administrative Site in the Black Ranger District is not potable.

The discovery was made during routine testing of the water system. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s standard, water outlets marked unsafe should not be used for drinking, washing, cooking, or the washing of food, eating utensils, clothes or in personal service rooms.

It is advised to not consume water at any of the taps at the site without boiling or filtering the water first.