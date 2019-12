The University of New Mexico’s School of Nursing could soon see an increase in applicants. This comes as a new study ranks it one of the top programs in the country.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, U.S. News & World released its 2020 edition of America’s Best Graduate School Programs. UNM’s Master of Science and Nursing program ranks 77th, in the top 15 percent of the country.

The college’s Doctor of Nursing Practice Program was 81st, in the top 30 percent.

Click here for full rankings.