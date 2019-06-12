Study: New Mexico gets low ranking for nursing home care
A new study ranks New Mexico near the bottom for nursing home care.
According to the Senior List, facilities in the state have the fifth most number of complaints, averaging more than 13 per facility. The most common complaint? The quality of care patients receive.
Only Washington, Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Nevada have more complaints. New Hampshire had the fewest.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
