State seeks reimbursement for humanitarian aide

New Mexico’s Congressional delegation wants the federal government to share the financial burden of the influx of immigrants.

In a letter sent to the Senate and House appropriations committees on Tuesday, Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall ask that New Mexico be reimbursed for its humanitarian efforts. Their proposal seeks an unspecified amount from the nation’s multi-billion dollar disaster aid bill.

Since April 12th, more than 4,000 asylum seekers have been taken in and then released into New Mexico.