Socorro plane crash sends pilot to hospital
SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) - Federal agents are trying to find out what caused a plane to crash in Socorro sending a pilot to the hospital.
State Police responded to the crash at the Socorro Airport Friday. They say the small plane's wing clipped a light pole at some point during the crash.
The Federal Aviation Association started their investigation soon after. The pilot's condition is unknown.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.