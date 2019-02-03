Socorro plane crash sends pilot to hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) - Federal agents are trying to find out what caused a plane to crash in Socorro sending a pilot to the hospital.

State Police responded to the crash at the Socorro Airport Friday. They say the small plane's wing clipped a light pole at some point during the crash.

The Federal Aviation Association started their investigation soon after. The pilot's condition is unknown.