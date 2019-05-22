News Briefs

Sierra County opposes housing asylum seekers

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:07 PM MDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:07 PM MDT

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - A New Mexico county has decided it will not house asylum seekers. Sierra County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday.

They say the county is an impoverished community with limited resources and that it's not equipped to handle asylum seekers. They go onto call on the President to close the United States Mexico border to immigration.

El Paso, Las Cruces, Albuquerque, Deming and Lordsburg have taken many of the asylum seekers over the last few months. 

