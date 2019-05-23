NM Secretary of State speaks out on oversight of White House

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maggie Tolouse Oliver

SANTA FE, N.M., (KRQE) - New Mexico's Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is speaking out on impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

The U.S. Senate candidate made the statement in a press release Wednesday.

"There is more than enough evidence to move forward with impeachment," said Toulouse Oliver in a statement. She also stated that while the president is being investigated, the nation can still fight for ideas such as Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and protecting women's healthcare decisions.