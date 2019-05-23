NM Secretary of State speaks out on oversight of White House
SANTA FE, N.M., (KRQE) - New Mexico's Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is speaking out on impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
The U.S. Senate candidate made the statement in a press release Wednesday.
"There is more than enough evidence to move forward with impeachment," said Toulouse Oliver in a statement. She also stated that while the president is being investigated, the nation can still fight for ideas such as Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and protecting women's healthcare decisions.