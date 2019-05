SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A new app will help the city of Santa Fe keep track of its tree population.

The city is expected to start using software called "Tree Plotter" next month. It will help record a tree's attributes like its physical location, age, and condition.

Officials hope it will maintain tree health and encourage new tree growth. The one-year subscription to the app will cost the city $3,600.