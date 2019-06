The city of Santa Fe is honoring its local heroes.

As part of the “Hometown Heroes” project, the public works department is hanging 20 banners along Cerrillos Road between I-25 and Rodeo Road. Each one will feature a military veteran.

The city is working with the American Legion to install the banners, which will be in place through Nov. 18. Santa Fe is the first city in the state to be a part of the project.