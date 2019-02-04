News Briefs

Sandia conducts controlled fire experiment

By:

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 11:18 AM MST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 11:18 AM MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Sandia National Laboratories conducted a controlled fire experiment Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sandia's Lurane Canyon Burn Site on Kirtland Air Force Base.

According to officials a plume of black smoke may be visible in the area during the test. The test will also burn liquid jet fuel that will last 30-60 minutes. 

The Lurance Canyon Burn Site is designed specifically for burning jet fuel contained in steel pans. The test is being conducted in accordance with permits for Sandia's Thermal Test Complex and in compliance with all applicable environmental regulations.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment