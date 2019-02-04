Sandia conducts controlled fire experiment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Sandia National Laboratories conducted a controlled fire experiment Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sandia's Lurane Canyon Burn Site on Kirtland Air Force Base.

According to officials a plume of black smoke may be visible in the area during the test. The test will also burn liquid jet fuel that will last 30-60 minutes.

The Lurance Canyon Burn Site is designed specifically for burning jet fuel contained in steel pans. The test is being conducted in accordance with permits for Sandia's Thermal Test Complex and in compliance with all applicable environmental regulations.