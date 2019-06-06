News Briefs

San Juan River Balloon Rally set for June 14-16

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 10:09 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:09 PM MDT

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) - It's National Hot Air Balloon Day and what better way to celebrate than with a balloon rally. 

The annual San Juan River Balloon Rally takes flight on June 14-16 at the Bloomfield Soccer Complex. Mass ascension starts at 6:30 a.m each day. There will also be a Balloon Glow on Saturday evening. 

Visitors will get to experience live entertainment and a variety of vendors. 

