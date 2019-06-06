San Juan River Balloon Rally set for June 14-16
BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) - It's National Hot Air Balloon Day and what better way to celebrate than with a balloon rally.
The annual San Juan River Balloon Rally takes flight on June 14-16 at the Bloomfield Soccer Complex. Mass ascension starts at 6:30 a.m each day. There will also be a Balloon Glow on Saturday evening.
Visitors will get to experience live entertainment and a variety of vendors.
