San Juan River Balloon Rally set for June 14-16

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) - It's National Hot Air Balloon Day and what better way to celebrate than with a balloon rally.

The annual San Juan River Balloon Rally takes flight on June 14-16 at the Bloomfield Soccer Complex. Mass ascension starts at 6:30 a.m each day. There will also be a Balloon Glow on Saturday evening.

Visitors will get to experience live entertainment and a variety of vendors.