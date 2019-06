In just a few hours, an active shooting training a the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington aims to train for community protection.

The drill is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and wrap up around 4 p.m. Wednesday as part of ongoing protection efforts between the hospital and the Farmington Police Department. Blank rounds will be fired to enhance the experience, while the area will be blocked, patients and visitors may be able to hear the gunshots.