SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - San Juan County deputies say someone is circulating counterfeit bills.

They released photos from the Dollar General in Flora Vista. They say last month, someone paid with two fake $100 bills.

If you have any idea who these people may be, call the sheriff's department.