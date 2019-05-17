Rio Grande water levels expected to increase

Officials are anticipating especially high flows in the Rio Grande in the coming weeks.

Flooding has already been reported in many areas of the bosque as the spring runoff has created the highest water levels since 2005.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District says it will be even higher in the coming weeks.

While flows will continue to be managed to protect the public, crews have closed off access to the levee roads, drains and parts of the bosque.

The closures will continue until the flows start to reduce, likely next month.