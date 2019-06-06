Private event closes Monastery Lake

Starting Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9, Monastery Lake will be closed.

According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, the lake is leased by the department for public fishing from the Pecos Benedictine Monastery. Lake owners and the department have agreed to close Monastery lake for a private fishing event.

The department encourages anglers to fish at other outlets like the Pecos River or Cowles Ponds. The lake will be monitored by conservation officers during its closures and signs will be posted at the main gate.

The lake will reopen to the public on Sunday, June 9.