Prescribed burn planned for La Jara area in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - If you live near Cuba, don't be alarmed if you see smoke. Crews will be operating a prescribed burn in the La Jara area in the Santa Fe National Forest.

A total of 79 acres may be treated in the area just east of the community of La Jara. Officials say smoke will likely be visible from La Jara, Cuba, Regina, Highway 96, and Highway 550. They also say smoke may settle into lower elevations and drainages overnight, but should lift by midmorning.

The burning will continue on and off through the next few months.