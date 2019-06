Police are investigating after a deceased man was discovered Saturday morning in Las Cruces.

On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Las Cruces Police were dispatched to perform a welfare check on a man who appeared to be unresponsive on a sidwalk.

Las Cruces police say the body of an unidentified man was discovered near Rio Grande Street and Colorado Avenue. Authorities say they do not suspect foul play in the man’s death at this point.