Police arrest 7 after stolen vehicles tracked to Albuquerque hotel

A group of car thieves is behind bars in connection with a large stolen car operation near the University of New Mexico. Last week, police found five stolen cars at the Extend-A-Stay suites near Menaul and University.

Following an investigation, officers were then able to track down seven people involved in the thefts, clearing nine felony warrants and nine misdemeanor warrants. The following individuals were arrested: Christopher Parsons, Stewart Maple, Antonio Chavez, Trent Lopez, Felicia Garcia, Judy Mora, and Kyle Parras.