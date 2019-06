PNM is petitioning to have the public regulation committee reopen the case over the power line at Facebook’s data center.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that PNM filed documents showing new details allos the commission to reopen the case. PNM’s request comes after the PRC ordered Facebook to pay the $39 million for the new line.

Last week, the commission denied a request to rehear arguments. PNM is asking to consider new evidence sometime around June 6.