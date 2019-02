ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The city of Albuquerque is hosting a One ABQ Youth Job and Volunteer fair this weekend.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can find employment and volunteer opportunities throughout the community.

The fair is for youth ages 14 to 25.

