Nonprofit group ranks Albuquerque 34th for park quality

Posted: May 22, 2019 05:45 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (KRQE) - Albuquerque's efforts to improve its parks are getting noticed. The Trust for Public Land's list ranks Albuquerque 34th nationally, moving up six spots from 2018. 

The nonprofit group looked at categories like access to parks, investment, acreage, and amenities, and the study found 87 percent of Albuquerque residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.

What's more, 23 percent of the city's land use is devoted to parks and recreation uses.

