New Mexico

More New Mexico

Nonprofit group ranks Albuquerque 34th for park quality

News Briefs

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Albuquerque’s efforts to improve its parks are getting noticed. The Trust for Public Land’s list ranks Albuquerque 34th nationally, moving up six spots from 2018. 

The nonprofit group looked at categories like access to parks, investment, acreage, and amenities, and the study found 87 percent of Albuquerque residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.

What’s more, 23 percent of the city’s land use is devoted to parks and recreation uses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss